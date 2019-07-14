Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Element Capital Management Upped Its Sony (SNE) Stake

Element Capital Management Llc increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 71.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 39,817 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.83%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 95,390 shares with $4.03M value, up from 55,573 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $69.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 770,123 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief says artificial intelligence key to its survival; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – AGREEMENT RELATES TO BROADCAST AND MANAGEMENT VIA SATELLITE OF “CINE SONY” AND “POP” TV CHANNELS; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World

Analysts expect Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. ERI’s profit would be $47.41M giving it 18.67 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 24.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.91M shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 18,605 shares to 11,190 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 107,329 shares and now owns 183,663 shares. Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Eldorado Resorts, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 189,491 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Company stated it has 12,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Invesco Ltd holds 852,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 46,706 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 102,813 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.4% or 165,396 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 18,613 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Principal Grp Inc accumulated 0.05% or 1.12M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 1492 Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Dorsey Wright Assocs owns 690 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Roth Capital. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility located in downtown Reno, Nevada; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino connected via an enclosed skywalk to Eldorado Reno and Circus Reno; and Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex connected via a skywalk to Eldorado Reno and Silver Legacy. It has a 31.64 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino located on the Red River in Shreveport, Louisiana; and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 354-room hotel, casino, and entertainment facility and live thoroughbred horse racing located on the Ohio River at the northern tip of West Virginia's northwestern panhandle.

