Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Valuation Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut by $2.30 Million Its Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased Mosaic Co (MOS) Holding by $359,100

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 778,774 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 8.36M shares traded or 56.59% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30,700 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,300 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 0.03% or 2,205 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd invested in 0.02% or 56,475 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 69,414 shares stake. 25,898 were accumulated by Secor Advisors Limited Partnership. Aqr Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 1.47M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 508,102 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 23,747 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Legal & General Public Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 157,862 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.07% stake. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,000 shares. 1.84M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 825 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). California Employees Retirement System reported 94,776 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 65,400 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 48,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,774 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 56,771 shares. Voya Investment Lc accumulated 0.05% or 490,857 shares. 170,596 are owned by American Intl Group. Waddell And Reed Fin invested 0.1% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Victory Mgmt holds 1.39M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Highline Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.62M shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 25,797 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Principal Finance Gp has 0.05% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.12 million shares.