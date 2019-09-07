Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $16.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised Its Holding in Seaspan (SSW) by $307.69 Million as Stock Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 360,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 189,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 375,559 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX IS SAID TO PREPARE NEW $500M INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP SSW.N SAYS RYAN COURSON APPOINTED CFO; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Greater China lntermodal Investments wrongly coded; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Gideon Cap Incorporated invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 20 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 240,471 shares. Westfield Capital Management Co Lp reported 0.37% stake. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 7.36 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 5,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 17,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 24,539 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 8,975 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Nordea Invest stated it has 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.1% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 61,811 shares to 4.88 million shares, valued at $61.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 11,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

