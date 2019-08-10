Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered Position as Share Price Declined; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Value Declined, Harvey Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 860,766 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 189,407 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp has 30,122 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd has invested 0.2% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.96 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 84,672 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Petrus Lta invested in 4,776 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,936 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Tower Cap (Trc) owns 5,186 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 24,539 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Street Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2.00 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 11,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited invested in 7,469 shares. Lafitte Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.58 million shares or 37.7% of all its holdings.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 376,969 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Finance Limited Com reported 10,376 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 39,249 are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 43,580 shares. 53,520 were reported by Mesirow Mgmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 500 shares. Howe Rusling owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 12 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 20,853 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Int Value Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 7.38% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1.61M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 9,927 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited reported 4,030 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

