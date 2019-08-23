Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined; Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Its Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 23,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 169,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 192,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 687,920 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 663,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.81 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 621,821 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 325,708 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 24,642 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 12,550 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 57 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 356,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 5,050 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 1.46 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 208,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 18,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,803 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Contravisory Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,896 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 6,447 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 181,024 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 11,526 shares to 39,255 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 17,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Natl Grid Adr New 2017.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76 million for 20.59 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $94.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.