Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Share Value Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $2.30 Million; Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Trimmed Its Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 11,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $129.87. About 382,402 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 1.27M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,686 shares to 41,596 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.31 million for 45.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.33M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.