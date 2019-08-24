Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Share Price Declined While Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Holding; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Decreased by $606,336 as Market Valuation Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares to 6,965 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,256 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.4% or 10.32M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.43% or 40,534 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs accumulated 67,951 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc owns 381,768 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 17,808 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.54% stake. 98,257 were reported by Creative Planning. Guyasuta Inv invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Perigon Wealth Llc holds 0.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 26,250 shares. At Bank invested in 4,163 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.53% or 40,183 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 534,330 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 6,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways the Caesars Entertainment Buyout Could Fall Apart – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.91% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 16,774 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 199,082 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.72 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House accumulated 35,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 15,700 shares. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 12,357 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com holds 50,970 shares. Highline Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.62M shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 7,917 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 12,537 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 325,946 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 20 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc. by 24,914 shares to 175,350 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).