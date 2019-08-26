Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Share Price Declined While Aqr Capital Management Upped by $19.06 Million Its Holding; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shareholder Alpha Windward Decreased Its Holding

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 340,673 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 414,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 904,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23M, up from 490,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 279,612 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares to 53,687 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 5,691 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 8,048 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 490,857 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 24 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 727,033 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 12,357 shares. Envestnet Asset has 25,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc accumulated 41,043 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 169,731 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 35,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 37,569 shares or 0% of the stock. 96,810 are held by Nordea Invest Ab.

