Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position Has Lifted by Park West Asset Management Llc; As Metlife Com (MET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.89M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.29M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 3.44 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 264,953 shares to 785,047 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanterix Corp by 69,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,255 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

