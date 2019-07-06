Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Rose While Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered by $2.30 Million Its Position; Magna Intl (MGA) Stake Has Boosted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 1.26M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 45,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.66 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.53 million, up from 12.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 799,203 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $46.80M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UNITE HERE Soliciting Proxies at Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Recommending Improved Corporate Governance – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.