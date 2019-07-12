Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Girard Partners LTD Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT)

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,563 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 21,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.39. About 1.01M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.72M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 16,814 shares to 19,331 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 2,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.