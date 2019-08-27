Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Share Value Declined; Qci Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Corning (GLW) as Stock Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 91,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 346,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47 million, down from 437,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 2.50 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 798,857 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com stated it has 288,664 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 81,045 shares. 32,048 are held by Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. St Johns Investment Llc invested 0.49% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,714 shares. Assetmark reported 2,015 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Howe And Rusling has 0.12% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 21,267 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Wellington Grp Llp has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.13% or 14.27 million shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 2,934 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.24% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 97,297 shares to 344,170 shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Abbvie Decides to Acquire Allergan – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eldorado To Buy Caesars For $17.3B; VICI Gets 3 Properties From Eldorado – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.