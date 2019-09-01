Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Stifel Financial Has Cut Its Fireeye (FEYE) Position by $531,856; Shares Declined

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 33,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 80,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 113,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 605,042 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 13 shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 904,543 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 50,326 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Advisory Serv Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 825 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.72M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 47,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,787 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 11,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Ltd holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 133,405 shares. Moreover, Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 227,300 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 169,731 shares. 1492 Limited Company holds 0.71% or 18,081 shares. Yorktown And Rech invested in 9,068 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 7,853 shares.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Practices For ETF Trading – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q2 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Eldorado Rakes in Caesars for $17 Billion – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “5 stocks set to soar from the U.S. sports betting boom – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru National Bank holds 1,200 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 905,980 shares. 188,861 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 989,523 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 351,122 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com owns 56 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 123,610 shares. Masters Capital Limited owns 700,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.46 million shares stake. Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). S Squared Tech Ltd Co reported 212,251 shares stake. Symphony Asset Lc accumulated 42,502 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 2.01M shares. Perkins Capital owns 13,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation invested in 375,151 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 39,873 shares to 169,570 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FireEye Inc (FEYE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.