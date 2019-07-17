Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Hourglass Capital Lifted Its Stake

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.29 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.67% or 8.38M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Of Vermont owns 17,367 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,096 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Appleton Partners Inc Ma has 32,863 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Orca Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,616 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 102,810 shares. Lodge Hill Cap owns 80,000 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.14M shares. 203,382 were reported by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 22,365 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,625 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares to 41,927 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41M for 19.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 30,122 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc invested in 834,744 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 222,583 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Financial Counselors owns 4,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Lc holds 2.76% or 746,498 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 65,400 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 56 shares.