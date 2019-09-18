Eldorado Resort (ERI) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.80 Million as Share Value Declined; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Kellner Capital Boosted Its Stake

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 68,392 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resort (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 39,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.60M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resort for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 40,103 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 23,551 shares to 456,754 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Proper by 14,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,980 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 730,401 are held by Kingdon Management Limited Com. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 52,613 shares. Northern accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 106,925 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 6,636 shares. American Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 167,985 shares. Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 30,122 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 64,029 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) or 27,315 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 872,529 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.