Eldorado Gold (ELD) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; LICO ENERGY METALS COMMON SHARES (WCTXF) Shorts Lowered By 26.12%

LICO ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WCTXF) had a decrease of 26.12% in short interest. WCTXF’s SI was 18,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.12% from 24,500 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 1 days are for LICO ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WCTXF)’s short sellers to cover WCTXF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0253. About 4,728 shares traded. LiCo Energy Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCTXF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSE:ELD) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 195.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. T_ELD’s profit would be $30.18M giving it 13.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s analysts see -2,000.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 2.47 million shares traded or 53.67% up from the average. Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSE:ELD) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

LiCo Energy Metals Inc., exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals used in the production of lithium-ion batteries. The company has market cap of $756,052. The Company’s properties include the Teledyne Cobalt project that covers an area of 115.5 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; the Dixie Valley lithium project, which covers an area of 7,363 hectares, as well as the Black Rock Desert lithium project that covers an area of 1,610 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and the Purickuta lithium Project, which covers an area of 160 hectares located in Salar de Atacama, Chile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Wildcat Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to LiCo Energy Metals Inc. in October 2016.