Eldorado Gold (EGO) Reaches $8.00 52-Week High; London Co Of Virginia Decreased By $717,600 Its Target (TGT) Holding

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high and has $8.32 target or 4.00% above today’s $8.00 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.27B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $8.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $50.72M more. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 683,862 shares traded. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has risen 43.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EGO News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Sees Eldorado Gold Adjusted Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio About 4x Over Next Two Years; 03/04/2018 – Eldorado Gold Bounces After Hitting Cheapest Level Since 1998; 21/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold 2017 Loss/Shr $0.01; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 04/04/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP – ARBITRATION PANEL IN GREECE HAS ISSUED ITS RULING WITH RESPECT TO ARBITRATION INITIATED BY THE GREEK STATE; 21/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold Reports Results of Technical Studies; 26/04/2018 – Eldorado Gold 1Q Rev $131.9M; 29/05/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD GETS MINING CONCESSION FOR TOCANTINZINHO PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD 4Q LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.6C; 12/03/2018 ELDORADO GOLD ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

London Co Of Virginia decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 0.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia sold 8,970 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 1.63M shares with $130.60 million value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Target Corp now has $42.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 792,279 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

Among 2 analysts covering Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eldorado Gold has $6 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $5.25’s average target is -34.38% below currents $8 stock price. Eldorado Gold had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities upgraded Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 12.74 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 2,816 shares to 772,377 valued at $111.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 34,048 shares and now owns 402,105 shares. Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) was raised too.