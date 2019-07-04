Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Both Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation 4 2.43 N/A -2.51 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 0.87 N/A -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3% New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Gold Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eldorado Gold Corporation are 4 and 2.7. Competitively, New Gold Inc. has 2.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -15.87% and an $5.25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 55.1% respectively. About 0.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of New Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Gold Corporation 8.88% -15.18% -5% 15.43% -20.34% 31.94% New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71%

For the past year Eldorado Gold Corporation was more bullish than New Gold Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation beats New Gold Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.