Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation 4 3.04 N/A -2.51 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 1.82 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eldorado Gold Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Gold Corporation is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eldorado Gold Corporation are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Coeur Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Eldorado Gold Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coeur Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eldorado Gold Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Eldorado Gold Corporation has a -32.95% downside potential and an average price target of $5.25. Competitively Coeur Mining Inc. has an average price target of $6.08, with potential upside of 20.40%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Coeur Mining Inc. seems more appealing than Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares and 73.4% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Gold Corporation 8.88% -15.18% -5% 15.43% -20.34% 31.94% Coeur Mining Inc. -6.21% -18.72% -36.09% -31.97% -61.2% -29.08%

For the past year Eldorado Gold Corporation had bullish trend while Coeur Mining Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Coeur Mining Inc. beats Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.