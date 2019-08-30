Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Comparing side by side

As Gold businesses, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation 5 3.46 N/A -2.51 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eldorado Gold Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.09 beta means Eldorado Gold Corporation’s volatility is 109.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has beta of -1.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eldorado Gold Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Eldorado Gold Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Eldorado Gold Corporation is $6, with potential downside of -35.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eldorado Gold Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 30%. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31%

For the past year Eldorado Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation beats Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.