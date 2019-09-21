Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

This is a contrast between Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 147 1.74 N/A 4.86 32.87 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 5.28 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Elbit Systems Ltd. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Elbit Systems Ltd. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Systems Ltd. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s -0.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elbit Systems Ltd. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elbit Systems Ltd. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 29.1% respectively. 45.7% are Elbit Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd. was less bullish than Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Summary

Elbit Systems Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.