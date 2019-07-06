Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 134 1.72 N/A 4.84 28.91 General Dynamics Corporation 169 1.40 N/A 11.14 15.06

Table 1 highlights Elbit Systems Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. General Dynamics Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Systems Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Elbit Systems Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than General Dynamics Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 3.8% General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 27% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Elbit Systems Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elbit Systems Ltd. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation has 1.2 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Dynamics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Elbit Systems Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 1 7 3 2.27

On the other hand, General Dynamics Corporation’s potential upside is 2.32% and its consensus target price is $186.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elbit Systems Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 87.4%. Elbit Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 45.7%. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. 1.61% -4.3% 9.48% 12.11% 23.18% 22.61% General Dynamics Corporation -0.34% -2.49% -3.32% -9.09% -17.41% 6.69%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than General Dynamics Corporation.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.