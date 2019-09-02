Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 145 1.66 N/A 4.86 32.87 Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Elbit Systems Ltd. and Embraer S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Elbit Systems Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Embraer S.A.’s 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elbit Systems Ltd. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Embraer S.A. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Embraer S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Elbit Systems Ltd. and Embraer S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Embraer S.A. is $24, which is potential 36.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Elbit Systems Ltd. and Embraer S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 44.9%. 45.7% are Elbit Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% are Embraer S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98% Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd. has 39.98% stronger performance while Embraer S.A. has -8.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Elbit Systems Ltd. beats Embraer S.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.