Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

We will be comparing the differences between Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 146 1.64 N/A 4.86 32.87 CAE Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77

In table 1 we can see Elbit Systems Ltd. and CAE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CAE Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Elbit Systems Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Elbit Systems Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CAE Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Elbit Systems Ltd. and CAE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CAE Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elbit Systems Ltd. Its rival CAE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.3% of CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% are Elbit Systems Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are CAE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd. was less bullish than CAE Inc.

Summary

Elbit Systems Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CAE Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.