Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Comparing side by side

As Property Management businesses, Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00 The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.96 N/A 1.49 20.97

In table 1 we can see Elbit Imaging Ltd. and The InterGroup Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elbit Imaging Ltd. and The InterGroup Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Elbit Imaging Ltd. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. The InterGroup Corporation has a 0.19 beta and it is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.4% of The InterGroup Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 56.1%. Comparatively, 60.1% are The InterGroup Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. 17.02% 9% -8.4% -46.31% -59.63% -16.15% The InterGroup Corporation 1.5% 2.73% 4.07% 8.74% 33.04% -2.98%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than The InterGroup Corporation.

Summary

The InterGroup Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.