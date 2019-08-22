Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Comparing side by side

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.07 N/A 0.05 282.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Paramount Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Elbit Imaging Ltd. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paramount Group Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Paramount Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Paramount Group Inc. is $21, which is potential 58.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Paramount Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.76% and 74.6%. 56.1% are Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23% Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend while Paramount Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paramount Group Inc. beats Elbit Imaging Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.