Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) Comparison side by side

Since Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. 17.02% 9% -8.4% -46.31% -59.63% -16.15% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.92% 2.28% 4.93% 14.62% 8.13% 23.11%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend while Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Elbit Imaging Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.