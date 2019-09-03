Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Elbit Imaging Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Elbit Imaging Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Elbit Imaging Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.75 2.80

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 113.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Elbit Imaging Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend while Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Elbit Imaging Ltd. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s competitors are 19.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

Elbit Imaging Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s rivals beat Elbit Imaging Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.