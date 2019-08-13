Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Contrasting side by side

Both Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00 CoStar Group Inc. 502 17.79 N/A 7.95 77.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Elbit Imaging Ltd. and CoStar Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elbit Imaging Ltd. and CoStar Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Elbit Imaging Ltd. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CoStar Group Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elbit Imaging Ltd. and CoStar Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CoStar Group Inc. is $499.25, which is potential -20.70% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of CoStar Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of CoStar Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23% CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend while CoStar Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CoStar Group Inc. beats Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.