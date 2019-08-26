Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 44.76% and 2.31% respectively. Insiders owned 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend while Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats Elbit Imaging Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.