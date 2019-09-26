Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Both Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 21.35 N/A -1.45 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.94 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Elastic N.V. and Xunlei Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Elastic N.V. has a 23.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $105.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 13% respectively. About 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.