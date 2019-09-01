Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 19.93 N/A -1.45 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Elastic N.V. and Sonic Foundry Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Elastic N.V. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Elastic N.V. has a 20.10% upside potential and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has weaker performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.