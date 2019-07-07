Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 81 22.11 N/A -1.24 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 18 1.95 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Elastic N.V. and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. Its rival SecureWorks Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Elastic N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Elastic N.V. and SecureWorks Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Elastic N.V. has a consensus target price of $103.8, and a 32.25% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.5% of Elastic N.V. shares and 81.7% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89% SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74%

For the past year Elastic N.V. was more bullish than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.