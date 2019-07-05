Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 81 21.94 N/A -1.24 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 84 11.94 N/A 0.76 127.71

Table 1 demonstrates Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Elastic N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Elastic N.V. is $103.8, with potential upside of 33.26%. Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has a consensus target price of $105.33, with potential upside of 4.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 67.9%. Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year Elastic N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Elastic N.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.