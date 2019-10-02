Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 87 -5.85 44.48M -1.45 0.00 Domo Inc. 21 0.00 19.66M -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 51,297,428.21% -62.7% -26% Domo Inc. 95,622,568.09% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Elastic N.V. and Domo Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential is 32.03% at a $105 average target price. On the other hand, Domo Inc.’s potential upside is 62.65% and its average target price is $25. The data provided earlier shows that Domo Inc. appears more favorable than Elastic N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares and 93% of Domo Inc. shares. 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Elastic N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Domo Inc.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Domo Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.