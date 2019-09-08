Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 22.02 N/A -1.45 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Elastic N.V. and Creative Realities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. Its rival Creative Realities Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Elastic N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Elastic N.V. and Creative Realities Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$105 is Elastic N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 18.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders owned 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has stronger performance than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.