Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

We will be comparing the differences between Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 24.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 49 9.56 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Elastic N.V. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Elastic N.V. has a consensus target price of $103.8, and a 19.97% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $52, which is potential -0.67% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Elastic N.V. seems more appealing than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 79.9% respectively. Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 12.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Elastic N.V. was less bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.