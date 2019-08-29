Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Reaches $92.07 After 3.00% Up Move; Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Its Aon Plc (AON) Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 117,454 shares with $20.05 million value, down from 140,046 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.9. About 144,922 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter

The stock of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 14.90% or $11.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 2.71M shares traded or 109.31% up from the average. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $6.96 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $94.83 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTC worth $208.92 million more.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Among 6 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elastic has $13500 highest and $7500 lowest target. $105.17’s average target is 14.23% above currents $92.07 stock price. Elastic had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report earnings on September, 4. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Elastic N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elastic +6.6% on upside Q2, FY views – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC boosts Elastic after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC turns bullish on Elastic – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elastic buys training and consulting company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire”, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.32 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.