Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Reaches $82.07 After 4.00% Up Move; Redwood Capital Management Lowered By $6.75 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

The stock of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.71% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 390,307 shares traded. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $6.28B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $85.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTC worth $251.16M more.

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $6.90M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $277.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 10.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

Among 5 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Elastic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $97 target in Friday, March 1 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report.

Analysts await Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report earnings on September, 4. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Elastic N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.66% negative EPS growth.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18.