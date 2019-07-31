Elastic N.V. (ESTC) EPS Estimated At $-0.60; SVB Financial Group Has 1.05 Sentiment

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 213 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 202 sold and trimmed equity positions in SVB Financial Group. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 46.20 million shares, down from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SVB Financial Group in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 159 Increased: 141 New Position: 72.

Analysts expect Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report $-0.60 EPS on September, 4.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Elastic N.V.’s analysts see 27.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 714,775 shares traded. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Spindletop Capital Llc holds 15.88% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group for 76,000 shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 25,800 shares or 4.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 3.33% invested in the company for 102,589 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.32% in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc., a New York-based fund reported 91,816 shares.

The stock increased 0.53% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $232.05. About 460,959 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. The Company’s Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit services and products comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management services and products, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $258.75M for 11.67 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Elastic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 6.

