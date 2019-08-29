Elastic N.V. (ESTC) EPS Estimated At $-0.60; ATRIUM MTG INVT COMMON SHARES CANA (AMIVF) Shorts Increased By 42.59%

ATRIUM MTG INVT CORP COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had an increase of 42.59% in short interest. AMIVF’s SI was 37,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.59% from 26,300 shares previously. It closed at $10.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report $-0.60 EPS on September, 4.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Elastic N.V.’s analysts see 27.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 1.66M shares traded or 27.84% up from the average. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elastic has $13500 highest and $7500 lowest target. $105.17’s average target is 31.25% above currents $80.13 stock price. Elastic had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 6. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elastic +6.6% on upside Q2, FY views – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC turns bullish on Elastic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elastic buys training and consulting company – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.