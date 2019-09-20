Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 23.96 N/A -1.45 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.21 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Elastic N.V. and Zendesk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential is 12.06% at a $105 average price target. Zendesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $95.5 average price target and a 23.45% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than Elastic N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has weaker performance than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.