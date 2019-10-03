Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 87 -5.68 44.50M -1.45 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 1.07 32.45M 0.48 67.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elastic N.V. and Synaptics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 51,433,194.64% -62.7% -26% Synaptics Incorporated 89,889,196.68% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Synaptics Incorporated which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Synaptics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25

$105 is Elastic N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.89%. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s average target price is $33.25, while its potential downside is -15.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Elastic N.V. seems more appealing than Synaptics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 98.6%. Insiders owned roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.