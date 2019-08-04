Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Comparing side by side

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 26.17 N/A -1.45 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 85 1.34 N/A 7.33 6.51

In table 1 we can see Elastic N.V. and Stamps.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Elastic N.V. and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Elastic N.V. and Stamps.com Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Elastic N.V.’s average target price is $103.8, while its potential upside is 10.04%. Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80.6 average target price and a 76.10% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stamps.com Inc. appears more favorable than Elastic N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders are 12.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.