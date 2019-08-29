Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 22.31 N/A -1.45 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elastic N.V. and Rimini Street Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Elastic N.V. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rimini Street Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Elastic N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Rimini Street Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Elastic N.V. is $105.17, with potential upside of 31.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 41.8% respectively. 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.