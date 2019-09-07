Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparing side by side

Since Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 22.02 N/A -1.45 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.36 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elastic N.V. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$105 is Elastic N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.26%. On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 26.16% and its average price target is $49. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than Elastic N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Progress Software Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 94.4%. Insiders owned roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Progress Software Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Elastic N.V. was more bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.