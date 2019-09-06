Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 22.35 N/A -1.45 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.68 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Elastic N.V. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Elastic N.V. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Lyft Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Elastic N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential is 18.61% at a $105.56 consensus price target. On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 60.26% and its consensus price target is $74.36. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Elastic N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 33.2% respectively. Insiders owned 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V. beats Lyft Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.