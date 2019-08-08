Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparison side by side

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 24.52 N/A -1.45 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 7.57 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 highlights Elastic N.V. and Fortinet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Elastic N.V. and Fortinet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Elastic N.V. and Fortinet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 2 2.33

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.42% and an $103.8 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 6.59% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Elastic N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Fortinet Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.