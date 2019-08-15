Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 86 23.56 N/A -1.45 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.85 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Elastic N.V. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Finjan Holdings Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Elastic N.V. and Finjan Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential is 22.02% at a $103.8 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 67.5%. Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 12.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.