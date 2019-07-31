Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Comparison side by side

Both Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 27.41 N/A -1.24 0.00 2U Inc. 53 1.68 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Elastic N.V. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Elastic N.V. and 2U Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. Its rival 2U Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Elastic N.V. and 2U Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Elastic N.V.’s upside potential is 5.03% at a $103.8 consensus target price. On the other hand, 2U Inc.’s potential upside is 579.69% and its consensus target price is $87. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Elastic N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elastic N.V. and 2U Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89% 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats 2U Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.